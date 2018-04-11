Bhojpuri filmmaker Ramkumar Kumawat acquitted in 9-year-old rape case

New Delhi: Bhojpuri filmmaker Ramkumar Kumawat has been acquitted by the sessions court in Mumbai in a nine-year-old rape case. An actress in 2009 had alleged that the producer-director raped her on the pretext of offering her work in films.

According to Timesofindia.com, Ramkumar called the actress to his office for work where he allegedly raped her. It did not stop there as she was called to his house the very next day on the pretext of work and again he allegedly raped her. The role was reportedly that of an item girl in a song.

However, the role later went on to some other actress, as per reports. It was only after that the actress filed a complaint against the filmmaker.

The producer-director has now been acquitted in the case after nine long years as the court found several discrepancies in the statements given by the complainant to the police and before the court. Also, as per the report, the medical officer who examined the actress stated that the injuries on her body were superficial.

The defence managed to prove that the filmmaker and the actress had consensual sex and that the complaint was filed by her only after she wasn't given the film role. She even admitted to the fact that had she bagged the role, she would not have filed the complaint.