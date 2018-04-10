Bhojpuri film's 'Lady Rajinikant' Anjana Singh to play Menaka in 'Munna Mawali'

New Delhi: Known for her acting prowess, Bhojpuri film industry's hot cake and 'Lady Rajnikant' Anjana Singh is all set to essay the character of Menaka in a film 'Munna Mawali'.

According to bhojpurixp.com, Anjana will play the character of a cheerful girl in the film Munna Mawali. A singer-turned-actor Pramod Premi will be seen in a negative role in the film. Actress Poonam Dubey who has previously worked with Anjana in the film 'Giraftaar' will share the screen space with Anjana in Munna Mawali.

Talking about her character, Anjana had revealed that she plays a village girl in the film who falls in love with a man. Post Munna Mawali, Lady Rajinikant will be seen in another flick which will also star Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, they will start shooting for the film in Lucknow.

The actress has previously worked Pawan Singh in Rajkumar Pandey's film Truck Driver and has also worked with him in two other films.

She is also working on Ravi Sinha's Khuddar. If reports are anything to go by, then she will also be seen in a special song in Badrinath. She has as quite a few films slated to release in the near future.