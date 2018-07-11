हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri hot cake Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua's dance from 'Nirahua Chalal London' BTS video is unmissable! Watch

The hit romantic on-screen pair will be seen in 'Nirahua Chalal London'.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey and top actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming venture 'Nirahua Chalal London' is high on the buzzword. The duo is one of the most loved on-screen jodis in the Bhojpuri film industry.

The hit romantic on-screen pair will be seen in 'Nirahua Chalal London'. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of a song shoot. And looks like she was shivering in chilling London breeze.

Watch the video here:

 

The film has been directed by Chandra Pant and produced by Sonu Khatri. It has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions. It also features Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri and Ram Magar to name a few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.

