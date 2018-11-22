Anjana Singh and Monalisa's birthday selfie is unmissable! See pic

New Delhi: Two of the most famous names in Bhojpuri cinema 'hot cake' Anjana Singh and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas enjoy a solid fan base amongst movie buffs. The leading ladies share a thick bond and recently we saw a proof of it too!

Recently, Monalisa celebrated her birthday and to wish her buddy in a special way, Anjana shared an adorable selfie with the birthday girl. Check it out:

Anjana is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has done a number of promotional songs and worked with the Bhojpuri film industry's bigwigs. She has also shared screen space with most of the A-listers.

Meanwhile, Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

The Bong beauty made her television debut with horror drama 'Nazar' this year and is not only riding high on the TRP charts but is also quite famous for its content and thrill. 'Nazar' features her as a daayan—an evil force. She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.