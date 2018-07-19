हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Munna Mawali

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and Pramod Premi's 'Munna Mawali' teaser out on this date

'Munna Mawali' also stars hot cake Anjana Singh and sensational Poonam Dubey in the lead opposite Premi.

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and Pramod Premi&#039;s &#039;Munna Mawali&#039; teaser out on this date

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Pramod Premi will next be seen in 'Munna Mawali'. The film is directed by Ravi Sinha and the story is written by Rakesh Pandey. 'Munna Mawali' also stars hot cake Anjana Singh and sensational Poonam Dubey in the lead opposite Premi.

The makers have decided to unveil the teaser of 'Munna Mawali' on July 20, 2018. The teaser will be released on 'The Cinema Digital youtube channel. Premi has an entertaining actioner in store for his fans. Several pictures from the sets of 'Munna Mawali' shoot have already created a flutter on social media.

Director Ravi Sinha told B Films Digital Media that 'Munna Mawali' is a big venture for him. He said, “I have worked hard for this one and the team has tried its best to cater to the audiences. We have all the elements in the film which will make a it an entertaining watch for the viewers. People will relate to the beautiful love story.”

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors reportedly.

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Ayaz Khan, Iqbal Suleman, Rajneesh Pathak, Vinod Mishra, Manoj Singh Tiger playing pivotal parts. The dialogues are penned by Surendra Mishra.

 

 

Tags:
Munna Mawalimunna mawali teaserAnjana SinghBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newsPramod Premihot cake Anjana Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close