Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh-Yash Kumar's 'Nagraj' sets Box Office on fire

'Nagraj' is a sequel to 2016 super hit film 'Icchadhari'.

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh-Yash Kumar&#039;s &#039;Nagraj&#039; sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Bhojpuri action icon Yash Kumar's stronghold at the Box Office has been once again proved with his recent success 'Nagraj'. The film has ample use of graphics which is something new for Bhojpuri cinema. The movie stars hot cake Anjana Singh opposite Yash.

'Nagraj' opened in Bihar, Jharkhand theatres and is running to packed houses according to a report in Bhojpurixp.com. 'Nagraj', which is a sequel to 2016 super hit film 'Icchadhari' released across theatres in Bihar and Jharkhand on August 3, 2018.

Emerging actress Paysi Pandit plays a pivotal role in the film. It is to be noted that 'Nagraj' is not the first Bhojpuri film to be made on the 'naag-naagin' subject. However, it stands out from the other films on the genre because of the best technology used in the films by the makers. Reportedly, the producers have taken helps from international technicians for all special effects in the film.

'Nagraj' has been producer by Deepak Shah and directed by Dinesh Yadav. The film trailer had garnered a postive response from the audience.

Yash Kumar has made a mark for himself in the Bhojpuri industry and the success of this venture has yet proved that he is ready for bigger projects. 

