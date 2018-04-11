हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh's super-hits songs - Watch

Pic courtesy: Video grab - Worldwide Records Bhojpuri.

Mumbai: Anjana Singh, who is popular in the Bhojpuri industry as 'hot cake' will feature in a special song in power star Pawan Singh's upcoming and most awaited film Wanted.

Anajana, who is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth, has done a number of promotional songs. She has worked with Bhojpuri film industry bigwigs and shared screen space with most of them.

YouTube channel Worldwide Records Bhojpuri has published a video which is a compilation of super-hit songs featuring Anjana.

And if you are a fan of this beauty, then we are sure you wouldn't want to miss watching the video embedded below:

According to bhojpurixp.com, Anjana will be seen in Ravi Sinha's Khuddar. If reports are anything to go by, then she will also be seen in a special song in Badrinath. She has as quite a few films slated to release in the near future including Satyendra Singh's Hum Hain Jaanbaaz directed by Dilip Singh Rajput and Pramod Premi starrer Munna Mawali.

