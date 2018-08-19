हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh posts a cryptic message for her haters-See inside

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh, who is all set to star in Munna Mawali opposite Pramod Premi, has posted a cryptic message for all her haters.

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh posts a cryptic message for her haters-See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh, who is all set to star in Munna Mawali opposite Pramod Premi, has posted a cryptic message for all her haters.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "जो मुझे समझ न सका* *उसे पूरा हक है मुझे बुरा कहने का.*
Good morning everyone."

 

 

On the work front, she is all set for the release of Munna Mawali. The film stars Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh in lead roles. Also, sensational Poonam Dubey plays an important role in the movie. Premi has an entertaining actioner in store for his fans. Several pictures from the sets of 'Munna Mawali' shoot have already created a flutter on social media.

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Ayaz Khan,* *Vinod Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Neelam Vahisht, Rajnish Pathak, Kirti Pathak, Manmohan Mishra, Abhishek Shukla , Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Neeraj Yadav, Pramod Shukla, Master - Chhotu Singh Raushan playing important parts in the venture.

The dialogues are penned by Surendra Mishra and *Sudhakar Sneh* is the music director. 

Tags:
Anjana SinghPathakManmohan MishraAbhishek ShuklavikasDeepak SinhaNeeraj YadavPramod Shukla

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close