Bhojpuri hotcake Monalisa to ditch Jhuma Boudi avatar and play a witch in a tv show?

We have seen Mona in glamorous roles till now and it will be interesting to see how the actress essays the role of a witch.

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film Industry, Monalisa will soon be seen playing a witch in a TV show, reports suggest. The actress has a huge fan-following and recently played Jhuma Boudi in  Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty played Boudi's character in the web-series which was streamed on Hoichoi.

Monalisa is known for her good looks and impeccable acting skills. The actress is an avid social media user and often posts pictures and videos on Instagram.

As per an ABP News report, the actress will be seen playing the role of a 'Daayan' (Witch) in an upcoming show. Well, if the reports are true then this is indeed interesting. We have seen Mona in glamorous roles till now and it will be interesting to see how the actress essays the role of a witch. This only shows that the actress can play a variety of characters.

Monalisa appeared in season 10 in one of the most controversial yet popular reality television show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after appearing the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves. 

