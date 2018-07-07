हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Pandit

Bhojpuri hotcake Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit slays in her new Instagram picture-See inside

Priyanka Pandit will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Gargi Pandit is a social media queen. The Bhojpuri diva wows her fans on social media by regularly posting pics and videos. Recently, the chirpy actress posted an adorable picture in which she is donning aviators with her ethnic clothes.

Gargi, who recently made a splash on the silver screen with Arvind Akela Kallu's Awara Balam, looks delectable in the picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Tumhare hadhh se keh doh jara ijajat deh Hme kuch kehna he usulo ke khilaaf jakr #mumbairains#behappy#loveisintheair #missu#loveu

 

 

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and it includes Karm Yug, a film made under Amrit Film Productions. 

She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. 

She also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

