हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Maharaj

Bhojpuri hottie Priyanka Maharaj celebrates her birthday

Bhojpuri industry's sizzling beauty Priyanka Maharaj, who ventured into the industry with her film 'Jiddi', has turned a year older today.

Bhojpuri hottie Priyanka Maharaj celebrates her birthday
Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's sizzling beauty Priyanka Maharaj, who ventured into the industry with her film 'Jiddi', has turned a year older today.

The audience loved her innocence in her first Bhojpuri film. Priyanka had impressed everyone with her acting style. People have also lauded Priyanka Maharaj and Viraj Bhatt's sizzling chemistry in the film.

Priyanka hails from Bihar's Muzzafarpur. She started her career with a Uttar Pradesh based Doordarshan TV show. Her debut 2016 debut film also starred popular singer and actor Pawan Singh. The film also starred Nidhi Jha, Ashok Malhotra, Dev Singh, Ghama Verma, Karan Pandey, Pallavi Singh, Rahul Srivastava, Sanjay Verma, Sushil Singh. 

Tags:
Priyanka MaharajViraj BhattJiddiNidhi JhaAshok MalhotraDev SinghGhama VermaKaran PandeyPallavi SinghRahul SrivastavaSanjay VermaSushil Singh.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close