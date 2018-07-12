हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seema Singh

Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh serenades her fiancee with Kareena Kapoor's 'Jab We Met' song - Watch

Seema can be seen enjoying Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan's song from the blockbuster hit 'Jab We Met'. 

New Delhi: One of the renowned faces in Bhojpuri film industry, Seema Singh is popular as a terrific dancer. Some of her songs have topped the charts as well. The actress who is an avid social media user took to her Facebook page and shared a video.

Seema can be seen enjoying Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan's song from the blockbuster hit 'Jab We Met'. The Bhojpuri item dancer's brilliant expressions in the song titled 'Yeh Ishq Hai' from Kareena's film will make you nostalgic.

Watch it here:

The actress recently hogged the limelight after she announced her marriage. Seema is getting married to Saurav Kumar, an entrepreneur and politician. Seema Singh and Saurav Kumar have been dating for the last one year, reportedly. The two came clicked while shooting for a dance show where Seema was the judge on a Bhojpuri channel and which was produced by Saurav Kumar.

Seema, who is from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, added that she will soon announce the dates of her engagement ceremony and wedding. She has appeared as a dancer in over 500 Bhojpuri films and videos. She won the 'Best Item Girl Award' at the Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan in 2017.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, Seema Singh has also been a part of a few Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali and Rajasthani movies. 

