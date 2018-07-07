हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri Mega Star night

Bhojpuri Mega Star night: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Arvind Akela Kallu to enthral the audience—Watch preview

Check out the preview right here:

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most awaited nights of Bhojpuri film industry, the Bhojpuri Mega Star Night will be telecasted on July 7, 2018 at 8:00 Pm. Bhojpuri superstars such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Arvind Akela Kallu, Nisha Dubey, Ritu Singh, Seema Singh, Madhu Sharma, Poonam Dubey, Priyanka Maharaj, and Shivika Diwan will enthral the audience by their spellbinding performances. 

Check out the preview, as shared on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri:

Khesari Lal Yadav has many blockbuster songs and films to his credit. His on-screen pairing with actress Kajal Raghwani is also appreciated much amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. One of the popular songs 'Dhukur Dhukur' featuring Khesari and Kajal garnered as many as 3,182,343 views on YouTube and is still going strong. The song is from hit film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey and Manoj Tiger in lead roles. 

Talking about superstar Arvind Akela Kallu, he was recently honoured with the 'Best Romantic Actor' award at the 10th Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan.

The actor's song with co-star Priyanka Pandit took over the internet yet again. A music video featuring the two supremely talented actors of Bhojpuri industry went viral on the internet and the viewers just couldn't stop talking about the romantic number. The song, 'Power Tanatan' which went viral had been rendered by Kallu himself. 

With such talented actors on-stage, the event will surely be worth remembering!

