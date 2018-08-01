हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan set to play crime branch head in next

New Delhi: The undisputed king of Bhojpuri film Industry Ravi Kishan is all set to play a tough cop in his upcoming flick. The actor will play the head of Ranchi crime branch in his next, sources reveal.

According to sources, the actor is busy shooting in Jharkhand these days. He will star opposite Priyanka Mandal in the film.

Ravi Kishan Shukla aka Ravi Kishan rose to fame as a Bhojpuri actor. He is popular not only in the Bhojpuri film industry but also in Bollywood. Recently, the actor signed a crime-based web series, which is a project by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.

In 2006, Ravi became a household name when he participated in Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother. He also featured in reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 as a contestant in 2012. 

Apart from working in Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has also worked in a few Kannada and Telugu films.In 2017, he made his Kannada debut in Hebbuli, alongside Kiccha Sudeep and his Tamil debut in Sketch movie with Vikram.

Ravi Kishan has as many of eight films slated to release in 2018 

