Bhojpuri melody queen Akshara Singh's new song 'Devghar Jaib Balam Ji ' out—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is known for her singing prowess. The beautiful actress has an ocean of fan-following who simply love her melodious voice and shower her with immense appreciation each time a new song is released. Akshara is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and her songs and pictures have often taken the internet by the storm.

A brand new song titled 'Devghar Jaib Balam Ji' has now been unveiled on YouTube and it has garnered over 100k views already!

Check out the song here:

A few days ago, the actress revealed on Instagram that she has received a call for Bigg Boss 12. The new Question/Answer feature of the app is the latest trend. From common people to celebrities, everyone's making use of the feature to answer questions that interest them. Akshara too answered a lot of questions through the app but one answer grabbed attention

A fan asked the beautiful actress if she would like to participate in Bigg Boss 12. The actress's reply took us by surprise. She wrote, “Got a call, but (sic) let's see”

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.