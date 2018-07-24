हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh new song

Bhojpuri melody queen Akshara Singh's new song 'Ganga Ji Ke Jal Chhalke' out—Watch

Akshara is one of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri industry 

Bhojpuri melody queen Akshara Singh's new song 'Ganga Ji Ke Jal Chhalke' out—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's 'melody queen', Akshara Singh has unveiled her new song titled 'Ganga Ji Ke Jal Chhalke'. The beautiful actress's song has been released on YouTube and her fans and excited and happy to hear the brand new song. Akshara is one of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri industry and recently she got her Instagram account verified by a blue tick. The talented actress has also lent her voice to a hindi song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha'.

Coming to her brand new song, here is the video:

A few days ago, the actress revealed on Instagram that she has received a call for Bigg Boss 12. The new Question/Answer feature of the app is the latest trend. From common people to celebrities, everyone's making use of the feature to answer questions that interest them. Akshara too answered a lot of questions through the app but one answer grabbed attention

A fan asked the beautiful actress if she would like to participate in Bigg Boss 12. The actress's reply took us by surprise. She wrote, “Got a call, but (sic) let's see”

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

