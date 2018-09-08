Bhojpuri movie 'Balu Ghat' first look unveiled - See Inside

New Delhi: Upcoming Bhojpuri flick 'Balu Ghat' movie's first look unveiled and you can't miss this one! Releasing under the banner of Sadhana Films Creation, Parveen Kumar directorial 'Balu Ghat' starring Pramod Premi and Tanushree is all set to hit the screens soon. The film is produced by Ran Vijay Singh.

Bhojpuri actor, Pramod Premi's 'Munna Mawali' with 'hot cake' Anjana Singh released on Friday, September 7. The actor has done many films like 'Chana Jor Garam', 'Gadar 2', etc.

'Munna Mawali' starring Pramod Premi and hot cake Anjana Singh and Poonam Dubey, is directed by Ravi Sinha and produced by Pappu Pandey released on Friday, September 7. It is one of Anjana Singh's three movies that released together on September 7, the others being 'Sanki Daroga' and 'Nagraj'.