Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh will set the screen on fire with 'Mental Raja'—Poster out

New Delhi: The power star of Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh has a massive fan following among movie buffs. The actor will be seen in 'Mental Raja', a film which has been produced by Neelabh Tiwari and directed by Ajay Kumar.

'Mental Raja' poster was shared in Facebook by Shashikant Singh. Check it out here:

Pawan Singh looks all pumped up in his action avatar while striking an impressive pose. The film will be an action-romantic drama featuring Akshara Singh in the lead. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's on-screen pairing is a big hit among viewers as they have delivered several blockbuster films together in the past.

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences.