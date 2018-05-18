Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's 'Wanted' becomes a blockbuster hit, sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's latest outing 'Wanted' as hit the bull's eye at the Box Office and the makers can't be happier. So much so that the actor celebrated the success of 'Wanted' on the sets of his other film.

'Wanted' released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, 2018, and initially, it was reported that the film didn't witness a historic opening but now it has been reported by Bhojpurixp.com that the film is a blockbuster hit at the Box Office. Pawan Singh celebrated the immense success of 'Wanted' on the sets of 'Main Unko Sajan Chun Liya' for which he is currently shooting in Dehradun.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, 'Wanted' has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner. The film has been written by Veeru Thakur. The music for the film has been composed by Chhote Baba while the songs have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Chandravanshi. Mahesh Venkat is the cinematographers while the action sequences have been choreographed by Baji Rao. Ram Devgan has been roped in for choreography.

The film also stars Bengali Bala Mani Bhattacharya, Amrita Acharya, Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Bipin Singh, Jay Singh, Jassi Singh, Sweety Singh, Jayprakash Singh, Upendra Yadav, Vaishnavi Gupta, Deepak Sinha, Prem Dubey, Dhama Verma. Anup Lota, Govind Kumar, Ujjair Khan, Prakash Sharma and Jaswant Kumar.

The special songs in the featured Anjana Singh and Shreya Mishra.

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.