हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri red hot sizzler Anjana Singh's latest dance video is unmissable—Watch

Anjana is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri cinema. 

Bhojpuri red hot sizzler Anjana Singh&#039;s latest dance video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is quite an avid social media user. The popular face recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a dance video where she can be seen grooving to a Hindi song.

Anjana looks stunning in a short red skirt with a blazer at the backdrop of a beautiful locale. Check out her video here:



View this post on Instagram


#loveyourself #happyme #keepblessing #keeploving#AS

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

Anjana is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has done a number of promotional songs and worked with the Bhojpuri film industry's bigwigs. She has also shared screen space with most of the A-listers.

The actress has several movies in her kitty this year. She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

 

Tags:
Anjana Singhbhojpuri actressred hot anjana singhbhojpuri actress video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close