Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua set the stage on fire in this throwback video—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's most sought-after on-screen jodi of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have a huge fan following who love to watch each and every project of the duo on the big screens. The actress recently shared the link to a throwback dance video of the duo where they set the stage on fire with their dance act at the Bhojpuri film awards held last year.

Amrapali, who is quite active on social media and has several fan pages on Facebook and Instagram, shared her dance video link and it's totally unmissable. Both share an amazing chemistry and that is clearly visible in their super energetic performance. Nirahua's YouTube page has shared the dance video of the awards night which took place in 2017.

Watch it here:

This year, the Bhojpuri film awards were held at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium and the show was organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all were seen in attendance at the Bhojpuri film awards.

Amrapali and Nirahua's on-screen pairing is loved by the audiences and together they have delivered a number of hit films.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.