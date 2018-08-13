हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri sensation couple Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' new poster out

The patriotic film hit the screens on August 10 and has set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office.

Bhojpuri sensation couple Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh&#039;s &#039;Maa Tujhe Salaam&#039; new poster out

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's latest flick 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has got a bumper opening. The patriotic film hit the screens across Bihar and Jharkhand on August 10 and going by the Box Office trend, it is set to break all records to become one of the most successful films of the year.

In the meantime, the makers have unveiled a new poster of the film that will ignite patriotism in you. Superstar Pawan is seen in a fierce avatar holding arms and bullets and is all set to take on the traitors. 

Take a look at the poster here:

Bhojpuri film

The film has been written and directed by Aslam Sheikh. It also stars Madhu Sharma in a pivotal part. Produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab, the film is co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.

It also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan,  Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Parveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry sets the screen on fire. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together and the audiences love to watch them together.

Pawan Singhmaa tujhe salaamAkshara SinghPawan Singh Akshara Singhpawan singh marriageMaa Tujhe Salaam posterMaa Tujhe Salmaam collection

