Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani to shake legs on two songs of Dabang Sarkar

New Delhi: Yogesh Raj Mishra, director of Bhojpuri film 'Dabang Sarkar', has hailed actress Kajal Raghwani for putting her hard effort and brilliant performance in the film. As per Yogesh, Kajal is a great performer besides being a very good artist.

"Although she will be seen in a guest appearance in the movie, she has impressed everyone on the sets. Kajal will be seen performing on two dance numbers in 'Dabang Sarkar'," he said adding, "One thing that inspires me truly about Kajal is that she learns the dance steps within seconds and performs it brilliantly. Hence, its much easier to shoot dance sequence with her."

Yogesh said that his dance instructor and 'Guruji' Kaanu Mukherjee also taught Kajal some new unsurpassed dance steps to Kajal. "Guruji helped me throughout the making of the film and the audience will get to see the result in the theatre."

"I hope to work with Kajal in future again," he said.

It is to be noted that the musical and the satellite rights of the film, 'Dabang Sarkar' has been purchased by Yashi Films. The audio song of the film will be released within a week on the YouTube channel of Yashi Films.

The filmmaker also revealed that in coming days, information about his future projects will be available to the people through the YouTube Channel Baba Biwali.

In the meantime, the film features actors Khesari Lal Yadav, Akanksha Awasthi, Dipika Tripathi, Jayshankar Pandey, Subash Yadav, Anup Arora, Vinay Tiwari, Krishna Kumar, Anita Sehgal, Ayushi Tiwari and Sandip Yadav.

The film script has been penned down by Manoj Pandey whereas music has been given by Dhananjay Mishra. The choreography has been done by Kaanu Mukherjee and Arun Raj.