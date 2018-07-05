हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi ups the glamour quotient with a rainy day selfie

The Bengali beauty also shared her look in a music video on Wednesday.   

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa, who plays a Bharatanatyam teacher in a Bangladeshi music video, took to Twitter Thursday to share a rainy day selfie.

The Bengali beauty shared her look in the music video on Wednesday. She looked extremely elegant in the South Indian avatar. 

The actress made a million hearts skip a beat as Jhuma Boudi in a typical Bengali avatar in web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo season 2' recently. She treated her fans with a number of photographs and promo videos of the web-series and thus set the internet on fire.

Monalisa, who became a household name after appearing in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

