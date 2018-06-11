हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa looks ravishing in red dress—Check latest photos

New Delhi: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular name amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. The actress has a solid fan base on social media and often keeps sharing her latest photos and videos as well. In one of her recent posts, Monalisa looks ravishing in a red dress.

She posted her amazing pictures wearing a cherry red middy and tied her hair in a top knot bun. Check out her pictures:

.... #smiley #sunday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'BB 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

