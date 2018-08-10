हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa strikes a pose in black denim shorts—Check out pics

She has been getting a massive positive response from the viewers. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has now made her entry into Hindi television with 'Nazar' where plays a Daayan. The actress, who is an avid social media user often keeps her fans happy with regular posts.

She recently took to Instagram and shared some cool pictures. Mona can be seen wearing black denim shorts and salmon colour sleeve-less top. She wrote: “#selflove is The Best Love ?... #happy #clicks

#selflove is The Best Love ... #happy #clicks

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She has been getting a massive positive response from the viewers. Monalisa plays a 'Daayan' or an evil force in the show. She plays a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which airs on Starplus channel.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves. 

