हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee falls ill on film sets, rushed to hospital

The actress was rushed to the hospital and the doctors asked her to take ample rest.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee falls ill on film sets, rushed to hospital
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Popularly known as the YouTube queen amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs, Rani Chatterjee is also hailed as one of the most dedicated actresses in the film industry. The Bhojpuri sensation, who is currently shooting for her upcoming venture 'Zero Banal Hero' in Agra reportedly fell ill on the sets.

The actress was rushed to the hospital and the doctors asked her to take ample rest. Rani reportedly fell sick due to some allergy she got in the scorching summer heat. The actress despite being advised to take time off from the hectic shoot decided to continue working.

The professional that Rani is, she decided to get back the very next moment. The actress got back to complete her shoot schedule of the film without delaying it. 'Zero Banal Hero' has been produced by Satyendra Shukla and Chandrakant Shukla. It is helmed by Deepak Tripathi.

Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Mohan, Prashant Singh Chauhan, Anoop Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi, Sonu Pandey, Nagin Wadil, B R Shahu, Glory Mohta, Sudhakar Mishra, Shushil Kumar in pivotal parts.

The music is composed by Dhananjay Mishra while the lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal and Azad Singh. The story has been written by Manoj Pandey, action director Pradeep Khadke, dance director Mahesh Acharya and Vijay Ram and DOP Shiva Chaudhary have added their expertise to the venture.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

 

 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri cinemaRani Chatterjee illrani chatterjee sickBhojpuri filmsbhojpuri news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close