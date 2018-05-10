Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee weds Raja but wait is it for real? Check photos

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has a solid fanbase on social media who follow her for regular updates. The actress's Facebook account is a treasure house full of amazing pictures and videos.

In her latest set of photos which she shared on FB, Rani can be seen in a desi avatar while posing with a Raja. Confused? Well, don't be as she captioned it “RANI WEDS RAJA... Lijiye hamne set ki photo daal di..... Ho gaya reveal hamara look.....”

Check it out:

Good one Rani! She also shared other on-set picture where she can be seen dressed in a saree and from the looks of it, Rani is set to play a wife on-screen. She shared another picture where her make-up is being put on just before the take.

Rani is known for sharing hilarious videos on Facebook.

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few.

In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.