Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth's sizzling dance moves in 'Chocolaty Jawani' song are unmatchable—Watch promo

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth is known for her terrific dance moves. Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant will next be seen grooving to the beats of 'Chocolaty Jawani' from the film 'Halfa Macha Ke Gail'. It has been directed by Premanshu Singh.

'Halfa Macha Ke Gail' features Raghav Nayyar, Shipra Gaur, Samarth Chaturvedi, Manoj Tiger, and Anoop Arora in lead roles. The song 'Chocolaty Jawani' has been sung by Ritesh Pandey and Priyanka Singh. The makers have released the promo of the song and it shows Sambhavna killing it with her dance moves.

Watch the promo:

Item queen Sambhavna and lead actor Raghav Nayyar's chemistry has been tapped in the peppy dance number. Music director Avinash Jha Ghungroo has composed the track while the film has been made under the banner of RN Events and Productions.

The film is produced by Ramesh Nayyar, Pawan Kumar, Harish Kumar and the choreography has been done by Pappu Khanna.

Sambhavna has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and more than 250 songs in Bollywood and Bhojpuri together. She has even done several reality shows on television.