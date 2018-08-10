Bhojpuri sensational on-screen couple Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' releases today, actress shares post!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and gorgeous beauty Akshara Singh's much talked about venture 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has hit the screens today. The patriotic film has opened in Bihar and Jharkhand cinema halls ahead of Independence Day (August 15).

The actress, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and urged the fans to watch the film. She shared a poster of the movie which features her posing with Pawan Singh.

The film has been written and directed by Aslam Sheikh. It also stars Madhu Sharma in a pivotal part. Produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab, the film is co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.

t also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Parveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry sets the screen on fire. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together and the audiences love to watch them together.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.