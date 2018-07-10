हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri singer-actress Akshara Singh accuses Khagaria show organisers of fraud

The show was organised at Khagaria's JNKT Inter School. 

Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

New Delhi: Bhojpuri singer-actress Akshara Singh has accused the organisers of a stage show of cheating her and not adhering to the agreement for her performance. Akshara was scheduled to take part in a show on July 8 in Bihar's Khagaria in honour of martyr Army soldier of Artillery Regiment Kishore Kumar Munna, who was killed during a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2018. But she alleged that the organisers neither took her calls nor paid her for the show after she landed in Patna.

"I came from Mumbai to Patna. I waited in Patna and called them several times but there was no response. I was not even paid. This is the first time that I have experienced something like this. The fans were also cheated. I apologise to those who wanted to see my show. There was no response from the organisers. I waited the entire day in Patna. There was no one from the organising team to meet me in Patna, they did not even send a vehicle. I had no idea where to go and I kept on waiting for a response. But they did not take my call," she alleged in a video posted on Youtube.

The show was organised at Khagaria's JNKT Inter School. The fans and crowd grew restless when Akshara Singh and some other Bhojpuri stars did not turn. The organisers had sold tickets at the rate of Rs 300 per head for the show promising the presence of Akshara Singh and other Bhojpuri singers for the show from 6 pm to 11 pm.

But when the programme did not start on time and the organisers failed to explain the absence of the Bhojpuri stars, the crowd started to vent its ire and broke the barricade and chairs. The generator was set on fire while the mob also took away several chairs and other items.

