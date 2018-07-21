हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh to be a part of Bigg Boss 12?

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials.

Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh to be a part of Bigg Boss 12?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Melody Queen' of the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh often makes headlines. The actress is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and has an ocean of fans. Akshara is a regular social media user and keeps her fans updated with details from her life. Social media app Instagram's new Question/Answer feature is the latest trend. From common people to celebrities, everyone's making use of the feature to answer questions that interest them. Akshara too answered a lot of questions through the app but one answer has grabbed our attention.

A fan asked the beautiful actress if she would like to participate in Bigg Boss 12. The actress's reply took us by surprise. She wrote, “Got a call, but (sic) let's see”

Don't believe us? Check out the screenshot from Akshara's Instagram stories here:

Not many people know that Akshara has lent her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit.

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

Akshara SinghBigg Boss 12Akshara bhojpuri actressBhojpuri actress AksharaPawan Singh

