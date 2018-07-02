हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh's 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' music video out—Watch

 The song's video has finally been released on YouTube and people just can't stop praising the actress.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's much-talented actress Akshara Singh has a beautiful voice. Her fans enjoy her singing and whenever the actress sings, she touches hearts. Akshara often shares videos on social media, singing beautifully and her singing prowess leaves us spellbound.

Bhojpuri cinema's talented actress Akshara Singh is also blessed with a melodious voice. The pretty lady, who has wowed audiences by her acting will leave you spellbound by her singing prowess.

Not many people know that Akshara has lent her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit.

The video release of the song was waited upon by the fans and the time to wait has come to an end. The song's video has finally been released on YouTube and people just can't stop praising the actress.

Check out the song video right here:

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

