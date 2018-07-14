हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey admits being in a relationship—Details inside

Amrapali was asked if she is in a relationship, and the actress responded by saying, “Oh yes I am”.

Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey admits being in a relationship—Details inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's 'YouTube' Queen, Amrapali Dubey has an ocean of fans. The actress is an active social media user and regularly shares pictures on social media app Instagram to keeps fans updated with her life. Instagram has ruled out a new feature which allows users to ask questions and respond to them via stories. Amrapali too decided to try out this feature and answered a few questions on the app. However, one particular answer will surely break a million hearts!

Amrapali was asked if she is in a relationship, and the actress responded by saying, “Oh yes I am”.

Don't believe us? Check out the screenshot from Amrapali's Instagram stories right here:

Well, sadly the actress has not revealed the name of her partner. There is much-curiosity among the fans relating to her muse and only time shall tell who is the lucky one who is dating the glamour siren of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Talking about her on-screen pairings, Amrapali's on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav is much liked by the audience. The YouTube Queen and the Jubilee star set the silver screen ablaze every time they share screen space and their chemistry is magical and matchless. The two actors share a great bond off-screen as well.

The two actors recently played lovers in this year's Eid release Border. And they have many more films scheduled to release in future.

The list includes - Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAmrapali Dubey relationshipDinesh Lal YadavAmrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close