International Bhojpuri film awards

Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey dazzles at International Bhojpuri Film Awards—Pics

Amrapali looks stunning, dressed in an evening gown.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Aamrapali Dubey sets social media on fire each time she posts a pic. The beautiful actress has an ocean of fans and is a regular social media user. Amrapali keeps her fans updated with the details of her life and the actress shared her look for the International Bhojpuri Awards being held in Malaysia. Amrapali looks stunning, dressed in an evening gown.

Check out the pics here:

 

Some days ago, the actress admitted to being in a relationship. However, she didn't reveal who the lucky man was. Instagram has ruled out a new feature which allows users to ask questions and respond to them via stories. Amrapali too decided to try out this feature and answered a few questions on the app. 

The actress was asked if she is in a relationship, and the actress responded by saying, “Oh yes I am”.

Amrapali is rumoured to be dating superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh is much liked by the audience. The YouTube Queen and the Jubilee star set the silver screen ablaze every time they share screen space and their chemistry is magical and matchless. The two actors share a great bond off-screen as well.

The two actors recently played lovers in this year's Eid release Border. And they have many more films scheduled to release in future.

The list includes - Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

International Bhojpuri film awardsAamrapali DubeyDinesh Lal Yadavbhojpuri awards

