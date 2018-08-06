Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey-Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Marad Abhi Baccha Ba' song goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's leading stars Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav might have shared the screen together in a movie but their songs certainly keep the audiences alive. A peppy dance number titled 'Marad Abhi Baccha Ba' has set the internet on fire.

The song has been shared on YouTube by Yashi Films. It was posted on August 4, 2018, and has garnered 385,169 views on the video sharing site so far. It has got Khesari and Amrapali's deadly combo and is a typical dance number. The song is a part of the film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke'. It has been sung by Khesari and Priyanka Singh.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khesari has some plum projects such as 'Sangharsh', 'Dabang Sarkar' to name a few. Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.