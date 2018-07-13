हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey's breezy Instagram post is unmissable—See pic

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The glamour siren of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey is an active social media user. The actress regularly shares pictures on social media app Instagram and keeps her fanbase updated with her life. Amrapali is currently in Mumbai and took to Instagram on Friday to share yet another beautiful picture of herself. The actress can be seen enjoying the winds of Mumbai in this Instagram post.

Check out the pic :

 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Amrapali is also called 'YouTube' queen and her promotional song 'Aamrapali Tohare Khatir' has garnered over 8 million views since it was published on  Jun 9, 2018. 

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

The actress's latest outing, 'Border' has had a great response. People are loving the film and can't stop praising it. 'Border' released on Eid, June 15 this year. Amrapali plays the lead role in 'Border' opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

