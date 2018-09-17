हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kajal raghwani

Kajal Raghwani's DDLJ video is unmissable! Watch

Kajal's on-screen pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. 

Kajal Raghwani&#039;s DDLJ video is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, Kajal Raghwani enjoys a solid fanbase. The popular actress is known for delivering powerpack performances and has worked with almost all the top actors.

Kajal, who is also an avid social media user shared a video of her on Instagram. Like many, she too happens to be a fan of the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Watch her video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #Kajal#♡ #Raghwani#♡ (@kajalraghwani) on

Kajal's on-screen pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Kajal and Khesari have shared screen space in a number of films. Their outing Dulhin Ganga Par Ke proved to be a blockbuster. The film marked the acting debut of Khesari's 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

They have featured in films like Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna etc. Recently, she did 'Sangharsh' together and it earned them rave reviews.

Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev are in the pipeline.

