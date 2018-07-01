हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa poses in ethnic, you won't be able to take eyes off her—See pics

The actress is all set to leave you awe-struck with her latest pictures

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa poses in ethnic, you won&#039;t be able to take eyes off her—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is an active Instagram user. The actress enjoys an ocean of fan-following and her pictures go viral in no time. A day ago, Monalisa shared a dance video that broke the internet as soon as it caught her fans' attention. Now, the actress is all set to leave you awe-struck with her latest pictures, in a beautiful dark pink saree.

Check out her Insta post right here:

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa appeared in season 10 in one of the most controversial yet popular reality television show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after appearing the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

The actress has set the internet on fire ever since she emerged as Jhuma Boudi in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a Bengali web-series.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

Tags:
Monalisajhuma boudimonalisa bhojpuri actress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close