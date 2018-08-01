Bhojpuri siren Monalisa sizzles in a striped high-slit gown-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, whose first ever Hindi show 'Nazar' aired on television on July 31, has shared a picture from her promotional days.

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "City Visits... day 5 .... Enroute “CHANDIGARH “....... Happiness Is Next Level Today.... I WOKE UP WITH 1 Million INSTAGRAM FAMILY Today ... thank you Friends... #nazar #promotions #happyme #blessed

In the picture, Mona is dressed in a high-slit striped gown.

The actress, who has been travelling across the country as part of the promotional spree for the show promises the hell out of the viewers, as promised by the promos.

In the promos, Mona can be seen dressed in a sheer black saree with long plaits which has been a trademark of sorts for this show. She will be seen playing a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which will be telecast on Starplus channel.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.