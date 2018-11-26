हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa strikes a pose in her no make-up look—See pics

New Delhi: One of the top most actresses in Bhojpuri cinema Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid social media user. She is currently seen in popular television show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force (dayan). Her character portrayal has been well appreciated by the audiences and the show is doing great on TRPs as well.

Mona recently shared her no make-up look with fans and we must say she slays even sans any makeup:

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

The Bong beauty made her television debut with horror drama 'Nazar' this year and is not only riding high on the TRP charts but is also quite famous for its content and thrill. 'Nazar' features her as a daayan—an evil force. She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

 

Monalisaantara biswasmonalisa picsnazardayanDaayanBhojpuri cinema

