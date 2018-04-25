Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee all set to debut as a singer

Apart from showcasing her acting prowess in Bhojpuri cinema, actress Rani Chatterjee is all set to enter the league of actors who took to singing.

As per reports, Rani has lent her melodious voice to two new songs for the film 'Raja Weds Rani' under the direction of Deepak Tiwari. The music has given by Madhukar Anand. The lyrics were written by Sabha Verma. Apart from Rani, Nisha Pandey has also recorded for some of the songs for the film.

Speaking about her new innings, Rani said, "Acting is something which I have been doing for a while for singing for a film was quite a challenge for me." Elaborating it further, she said, "Humming and singing it in the studio are two different things. However, it was an adventurous experience for me."

These days, plenty of such cases have come up in Bollywood and other film industries where actors are lending their voice to songs in the movie and this is being hugely appreciated.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are some of the celebrities who have also tried their hands in singing.

It is to be noted that Rani is also shooting for Balkar Singh Bali's Punjabi film 'Asra' these days. Apart from this, she is also making news for her YouTube channel. She is the only celebrity from the industry whose YouTube channel has been doing a prominent business.

She had recently released two cover songs on her channel which has been receiving a good response.