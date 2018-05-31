हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee and 'hot cake' Anjana Singh in 'Chor Machaye Shor'—Check details

Anjana Singh believes that this film will be accepted well by the audiences.

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee and &#039;hot cake&#039; Anjana Singh in &#039;Chor Machaye Shor&#039;—Check details
Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh have joined forces for their upcoming venture 'Chor Machaye Shor', a film by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad. 

According to Bhojpurixp.com, the film which also stars legendary actor Kunal Singh's son Akash Singh in the lead role has two female leads. The shooting of the film is complete and it's currently in post-production stage. 

'Hot cake' Anjana Singh believes that this film will be accepted well by the audiences as it's a complete package. Action, romance and comedy, 'Chor Machaye Shor' has it all! However, the actress did not reveal much about her character, reportedly. 

What's even more interesting is that rumours of a catfight between Rani and Anjana had caught fire recently. However, the report quotes the actress as slamming all such rumours. She maintained that they are on good terms and bonded well on the sets of the film. 

Reportedly, the film has been shot at various locations in Mumbai and Gujarat. Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit will make a guest appearance in the film. 

The music is composed by Madhukar Anand while the lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeAnjana SinghHot CakeBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newshot cake Anjana SinghRani Chatterjee videosChor Machaye ShorAkash SinghKunal SinghBhojpuri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close