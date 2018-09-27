हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh's poolside 'Barbie girl' dance is unmissable! Watch

The actress, who has delivered some great performances in Bhojpuri movies is an avid user of Instagram.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Two of the topmost actresses from Bhojpuri cinema—Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh share a great bond and are often seen hanging out together. In fact, Nidhi recently invited her and other Bhojpuri actors for Ganpati celebrations at her place.

Rani, who is also known as the YouTube Queen, shared a fun video on Instagram. Both the actress-friends can be seen enjoying their time inside the pool while grooving to 'Barbie Girl' song.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I really enjoyed #funny #mood #me #loveislove

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee _Official® (@ranichtterjeequeen) on

Isn't it cutesy?

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Rani ChatterjeeNidhi SinghBarbie GirlBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri dance

