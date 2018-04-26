Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee feels 'romantic' listening to Salman Khan's 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana' song—Watch video

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee enjoys a huge fan following. Her films and songs have often turned blockbuster hits—all thanks to her hard-hitting performance on-screen. The sizzler also has a strong social media presence.

Rani recently took to Facebook and shared a small video on her page where she can be seen listening to a popular 90s track of Salman Khan. The Bhojpuri actress's expressions on Sallu Bhai 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' track are on point. Also, do not forget to read her caption. She wrote: “Feeling romantic.”

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few.

In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.