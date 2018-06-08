हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee-Gunjan Pant's sizzling dance on 'Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai' has got that 90s feel! Watch

It is releasing on June 8, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Rani Chatterjee is all geared up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai' starring Rohit Raj Yadav, Gunjan Pant Singh, Raj Premi, Janardan Singh, C P Bhat to name a few.

A recent track from the film has been released. Titled 'Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', the song has got major 90s feel to it. It features the lead trio and has got the two leading ladies dancing to it.

Watch it here:

The song has been sung by Priyanka Singh, Khushbu Jain and Abhishek. The lyrics are penned by SK Chuahan. The film is directed by Ram Yadav and is produced by Rohit Raj. It is made under the banner of Maa Shanti Entertainment.

It is releasing on June 8, 2018. The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

 

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeegunjan pantgunjan pant singhrani chatterjee danceBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newsbhojpuri viral video

