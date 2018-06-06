हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is called 'fat' by another actress and her reaction is epic—Watch

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'.

Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Expect Bhojpuri sensation, Rani Chatterjee, to do things her way! Most of her social media videos are extremely hilarious and perhaps is her USP. The famous Bhojpuri siren took to her Facebook page and shared yet another gem of a video for fans.

In the video, we can see Rani along with another Bhojpuri actress Gunjan Pant. The two stars did a dubsmash video where the former can be seen asking her, 'if she's fat'? Her priceless reaction to when told 'yes you always have been' will leave you in splits. 

Watch it here: 

In fact, Rani and Gunjan had a press conference for their upcoming film 'Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai'. It is releasing on June 8, 2018. Rani even shared some pictures of the two on Facebook. Check it out: 

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

