Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is in pain, and it's 'horrible'

She was apparently shooting for Zero Banal Hero when she fell sick.   

Pic courtesy: @ImRaniChatterjee (Facebook)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is unwell and she is suffering from skin allergy. The actress took to her social media accounts to express her agony and inform her fans about the same.

Her Facebook post reads: "suffering from skin allergy ..... i can't explain my pain it’s horrible ..... Thank you ZERO BANAL HERO TEAM.. for giving me break ...... (sic)."

She was apparently shooting for Zero Banal Hero when she fell sick. She also thanked the team for giving her the much-needed break to recover. The aforementioned film is directed and jointly produced by Deepak Tripathi and Satyendra Shukla and Chandrakant Shukla respectively. 

A few days back, Rani was visibly miffed with the detractors of the Bhojpuri film industry. She hit out at those who give free advice. She believes that the Bhojpuri industry doesn't need any undue suggestions from people who foster negativity within them.

She also extended support to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua after he slammed a journalist for allegedly slinging mud at him and his film Border.

Rani is vocal about her opinions and often expresses herself without inhibitions.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. 

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

