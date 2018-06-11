हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee looks unrecognisable in these childhood pics—See inside

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. 

Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee has an ocean of fan following who loves to eagerly await for her projects to hit the screens. The sizzling actress is also quite a social media sensation. Her funny videos and hilarious dubsmash clips have garnered many views as well.

She recently took to Facebook and shared the post by a fan which had a collection of her childhood pictures. And oh boy, she looks totally unrecognisable in the photos.

Check it out here:

Such rare gems bring back a rush of memories, right? Well, Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

