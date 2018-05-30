Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee sets the stage on fire with her dance moves on 'Gamjha Bichaike' song—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee enjoys a huge fan following—all thanks to her blockbuster hits and amazing videos on social media. The actress recently took to Facebook and shared yet another mind-blowing video.

Rani Chatterjee took to Facebook and shared a small sneak-peek video of her dance performance from the Garuda Mahotsav.

Watch it here:

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.